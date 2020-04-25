First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 265,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 118,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

