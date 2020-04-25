Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

FNV stock opened at C$192.04 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$93.27 and a 1 year high of C$194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.94.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

