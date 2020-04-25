Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

FNV stock opened at C$192.04 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$93.27 and a 1 year high of C$194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.94.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total value of C$977,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,706,569.98. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total value of C$3,282,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,556,648.88.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit