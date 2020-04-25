Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 996 ($13.10) on Tuesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 489.50 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $976.22 million and a P/E ratio of 107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 940.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.59.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 8,387 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

