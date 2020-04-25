General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 155,548,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,951,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

