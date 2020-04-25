General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 3,215,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

