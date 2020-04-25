General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.8% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.