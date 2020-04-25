Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Genesco worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Genesco by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CL King upgraded Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.65. 282,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,680. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

