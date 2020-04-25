Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

GILD stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. 23,347,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,422,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

