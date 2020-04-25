Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. 23,347,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,422,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

