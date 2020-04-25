Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Gold Resource from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

