Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.37 ($82.98).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.92.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

