Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.37 ($82.98).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.92.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit