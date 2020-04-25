Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €31.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLAG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €36.74 ($42.72).

Shares of HLAG opened at €119.00 ($138.37) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 1-year high of €89.00 ($103.49). The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion and a PE ratio of 57.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

