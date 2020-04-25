Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €550.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of KER traded down €5.70 ($6.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €451.35 ($524.83). 182,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €456.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €521.87.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit