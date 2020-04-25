Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €550.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €550.00 ($639.53) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of KER traded down €5.70 ($6.63) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €451.35 ($524.83). 182,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €456.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €521.87.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

