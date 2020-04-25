Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €39.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

FRA KGX opened at €43.74 ($50.86) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is €41.40 and its 200-day moving average is €54.14.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

