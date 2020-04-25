Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Raised by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,107 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

GT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

