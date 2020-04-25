Halma (LON:HLMA) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLMA. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Halma to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

Get Halma alerts:

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,079 ($27.35) on Tuesday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,941.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,027.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 43.77.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.