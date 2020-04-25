Halma’s (HLMA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt cut Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halma from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Halma in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,929 ($25.37).

Shares of Halma stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,079 ($27.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,941.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,027.51.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

