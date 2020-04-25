Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 37.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.86 on Friday, hitting $212.18. 5,025,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.