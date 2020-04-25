Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

