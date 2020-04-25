Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

