Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Husky Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Husky Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($2.39). The business had revenue of C$4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Husky Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is -35.39%.

In related news, Director Asim Ghosh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,031.60.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

