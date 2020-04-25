Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

NYSE:ITW traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.23. 1,331,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.