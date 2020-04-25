Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 860 ($11.31). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

INF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.18 ($9.37).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 712.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen Davidson purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.