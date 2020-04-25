Insider Selling: PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Sells £5,600 in Stock

PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider Simon Wilson sold 17,500 shares of PCI- PAL stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £5,600 ($7,366.48).

PCIP opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.93. PCI- PAL PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of $19.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of PCI- PAL in a report on Monday, March 30th.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

