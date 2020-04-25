Integrafin (LON:IHP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 483 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 432.14. Integrafin has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 39.92.

In other Integrafin news, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25), for a total value of £40,375,000 ($53,111,023.41). Also, insider Robert Lister purchased 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21). Insiders have sold 17,349,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,375,784 over the last 90 days.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

