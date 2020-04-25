Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.55.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

