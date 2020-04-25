Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.66. 1,069,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,964. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.