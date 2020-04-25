Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after buying an additional 806,958 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after buying an additional 3,006,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after buying an additional 1,700,808 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 1,755,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after buying an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,687. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

