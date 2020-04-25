Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 59,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

