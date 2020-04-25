iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $79.59. 1,098,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

