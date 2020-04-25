iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. 4,227,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average is $305.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

