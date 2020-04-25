iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

