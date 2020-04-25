iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,737 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,939. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

