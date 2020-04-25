iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,474 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,445,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

