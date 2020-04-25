iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.63% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $280,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,445,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,241,156. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

