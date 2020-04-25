iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.47. 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,034. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.