iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 100,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.4% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,908,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.