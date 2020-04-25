Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,727

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,779 ($76.02) to GBX 5,727 ($75.34) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Berkeley Group to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,370 ($70.64) to GBX 4,520 ($59.46) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Berkeley Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,990 ($52.49) to GBX 3,966 ($52.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,572.09 ($60.14).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,332 ($56.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,831.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,560.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,251 shares of company stock worth $13,887,779.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

