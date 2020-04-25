JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €20.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.43 ($44.68).

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.49 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €16.00 ($18.61). 1,704,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.79 and its 200-day moving average is €35.76. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

