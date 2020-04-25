JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BP (LON:BP) Target Price to GBX 425

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 480 ($6.31).

LON BP opened at GBX 308.60 ($4.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.27. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

