Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 59 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 59 ($0.78) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Just Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.15).
LON:JUST opened at GBX 49.18 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $509.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a current ratio of 34.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.85.
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
