Just Group (LON:JUST) PT Lowered to GBX 59 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 59 ($0.78) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Just Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 49.18 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $509.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a current ratio of 34.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.85.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

