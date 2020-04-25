K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Eight Capital

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upgraded K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.33.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$3.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.98. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $775.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

