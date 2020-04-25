Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($79.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.37 ($82.98).

Shares of BN opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.92. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

