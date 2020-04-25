Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €590.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €556.36 ($646.93).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €451.35 ($524.83) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €456.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €521.87.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

