Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit