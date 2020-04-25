Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

