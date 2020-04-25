Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMI. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Kinder Morgan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

