Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $5,853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,039,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,203,231.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.