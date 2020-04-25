Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LSBK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.