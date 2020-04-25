Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NYSE:LEG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,194. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

